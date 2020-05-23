Menu
TEEN CHARGED: The Toowoomba teen was allegedly under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.
News

Teen flees scene of crash, charged with drug driving

Georgie Hewson
23rd May 2020 8:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with drug driving and several other offences after he allegedly fled the scene of a crash on Warwick Allora Rd yesterday afternoon.

Police allege they were alerted by a witness after the man veered off the road to avoid collision with another car and collected a number of road signs.

The boy then allegedly continued driving north, failing to stop and report the damage.

The Toowoomba teenager was found by police at a Deuchar address and was charged with driving under the influence with drugs, driving without undue care and attention and failing to fulfil duties at a crash.

