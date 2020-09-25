Menu
Warwick teen airlifted to hospital after Junabee crash. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Media
Teen flown to hospital after Warwick crash

Jessica Paul
25th Sep 2020 6:45 PM
A TEENAGER has been flown to hospital after suffering a serious head injury in a two-vehicle crash near Warwick this afternoon.

The young man's ute collided head-on with a sedan at the intersection of Junabee Rd and Mapes Rd in Junabee at about 3.30pm.

The ute rolled as a result of the crash, leaving its driver with multiple upper body injuries.

Paramedics treated the man, believed to be in his late teens, at the scene before the Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight helicopter arrived.

 

Warwick teen airlifted to hospital after Junabee crash. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Media

He was then flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A man in his 50s was also treated for chest injuries at the scene.

One Warwick fire crew and multiple police units also attended the crash site.

A QPS spokesman said police investigations into the exact cause of the incident were ongoing.

