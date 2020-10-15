A devastated woman chased off four people from her yard after they had beaten her dog to death in an Ipswich suburb.

At 12:30am on Tuesday, Patricia Pendergast woke up to the sound of four teenage boys laughing in her yard at Riverview.

"I heard these kids laughing out of my window and I got up and went through my front door and there was four of them, they were teenagers between 14-16 and they were boys all in dark clothes," she said.

Mim was viciously killed by a group of four people in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture: Supplied

"They took off down the driveway and across the road and straight down across the park, and when I came back in I saw my side gate was wide open, so I walked over and the bins had all been moved and Mim was laying in between the two bins, she was already dead."

The Riverview Neighbourhood Watch Facebook page said Mim suffered a "violent" death.

"(The dog) had head injuries consistent with being hit with a pole numerous times and had suffered a very violent and painful death," the post read.

Mim, a Foxy Jack Russell, was only 7-years-old and was Ms Pendergast's loyal companion.

"She was a very loveable little dog," she said.

"She loved everyone, she wouldn't even growl at anyone - that's how placid she was.

"All she wanted to do was sit alongside you and get pats and give you licks."

Ms Pendergast said she is devastated and wants something to be done in the community.

"There's been so many animals disappear from this area, it's not even funny," she said.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service confirmed investigations are ongoing, with no charges being laid yet.

They are encouraging anyone with information or CCTV vision to come forward.

Originally published as Teen gang savagely bashes 'loving' dog to death with pole