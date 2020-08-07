Teen girl allegedly spits in cop’s face

A 15-year-old girl stopped by police at Westpoint shopping centre in Sydney’s west allegedly spat at an officer. Picture: Heath Parkes-Hupton

A 15-year-old girl has been accused of breaching a COVID-19 direction after she allegedly spat at police at a shopping centre in western Sydney.

Officers spoke with the teenager in Blacktown about 2.30pm on Friday and "ascertained she was in breach of her bail conditions".

"As police arrested the girl, it is alleged she assaulted police by kicking and punching, as well as spitting in the face of an officer," NSW Police said in a statement on Friday.

Nine reports the incident occurred at Westpoint shopping centre.

The teenager was taken to Blacktown Police Station and charged with two counts of assaulting police in execution of duty, resisting an officer in execution of duty and not complying with a noticed direction "re spitting/coughing - COVID-19".

Westpoint Shopping Centre in Blacktown. Picture: Angelo Velardo/AAP

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard made the public health order back on April 9.

"The object of this order is to deal with the public health risk of COVID-19 and its possible consequences by giving a Ministerial direction about intentionally spitting at or coughing on public officials in a way that is reasonably likely to cause fear about the spread of COVID-19," it states.

The offence carries a fine of $5000 or is punishable in court with a maximum penalty of six months behind bars and/or a fine up to $11,000.

The 15-year-old was refused police bail was due to face a children's court on Friday.

TWO WOMEN ISSUED $1000 FINES

Two women were separately issued $1000 Penalty Infringement Notices in NSW on Thursday after allegedly breaching public health orders.

Police said a 31-year-old woman coming from Victoria was stopped at a border checkpoint in Albury last Saturday.

She listed a Nimbin address on her entry permit, in northern NSW, where she was to self-isolate for 14 days.

However, she didn't go and stay at the property.

Police instead found her 470 kilometres away on Thursday in a vehicle at Nabiac on the state's mid north coast.

She was issued with the $1000 fine for not complying with a noticed direction and was also instructed to return to Victoria.

The checkpoint at Albury from Victoria into NSW. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Simon Dallinger

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old woman playing a gaming machine at a licensed venue in Albury at 1pm yesterday was spoken to by patrolling police.

"The woman produced a Victorian licence and a permit allowing cross-border travel for work purposes only," police said.

"She was issued with a $1000 PIN and removed from the club, to return to Victoria."

