An 18-year-old woman will appear in court on Saturday charged with stabbing a 19-year-old man in the back after an argument.
Woman stabbed man in back, police say

Ellen Ransley
20th Mar 2021 8:41 AM

A woman, 18, has been charged after allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old man in the back in North Parramatta on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to Sutherland Road at 6.30pm, where they found the man with stab wounds to the back.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Police were told the pair had been involved in an argument in a car before the alleged stabbing.

The 18-year-old woman was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (DV), and doing an act intending to pervert the course of justice.

She was refused bail and will appear before the Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Teen girl stabbed man in back: Cops

