Teen granted bail over gang brawl death

A second of the 13 men charged over the deadly gang brawl at Zillmere in September has been granted bail.

Yohana Wal Wal, 19, was this morning granted bail in the Supreme Court on charges of murder, affray and acts intending to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is the second man in a group of 13 accused of the attack to be granted bail after Anas Ayman Abdu Musa was also released on bail early last week.

The men are accused of murdering 19-year-old Girum Mekonnen who was fatally stabbed during a brawl at a Zillmere Park on September 13.

Wal Wal is one of four brothers charged in relation to the attack. His three brothers remain in custody.

Justice Thomas Bradley granted bail on conditions including that he wear a GPS tracking device and a provide surety of $50,000 to be paid by mortgage over a family home.

He will not be allowed to have contact with three of his co-accused brothers, Kresto, 24, Gabreal, 27 and Santo, 32, who were also charged over the attack.

He will be subject to a a 24-hour curfew and blanket social media ban.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Crawford said his client would essentially be in "home detention" reporting daily to police and not being able to leave home without supervision of his parents.

Mr Crawford said his youth, lack of criminal history and the "weakness of the Crown case" were compelling reasons Wal Wal should be granted bail.

Justice Thomas Bradley said while the offences are of the "utmost seriousness" the risk to the community could be managed through 12 strict bail conditions.

The court heard Girum Mekonnen died from a stab wound to his stomach and it is not known who delivered the fatal blow.

Queensland Police executed a search warrant at Wal Wal's family home after the deadly brawl and seized trackpants and an iPhone allegedly belonging to Yohana.

The court was told the metadata downloaded from the phone which showed Wal Wal's movements on the afternoon of the attack were contrary to the explanation Wal Wal had given to police.

Mr Crawford said no witnesses had identified his client as having been at the scene of the attack and there was no forensic evidence linking him to the crime scene.

Mr Crawford said it would take at least two years for the matter to get to trial.

Prosecutors had opposed the bail application, saying there were concerns for Wal Wal's safety in the community due to the risk of reprisal attacks.

Crown Prosecutor Steve Dickson said it would be alleged the attack was a "vicious" and "premeditated" crime in which three car loads of men wearing hoodies and surgical masks and armed with machetes, long knives and baseball bats ambushed the victims.

This is a case where an armed group of people who are motivated to seek a reprisal attack take three cars to the offence location at one side of Brisbane to the other," he said.

"They are armed with large weapons, baseball bats, machetes, and long knives - there can be no suggestion that the assaults that went on in that park were not planned.

"None of the people involved in the incident in my submission did not know there was going to be violence undertaken in that park."

