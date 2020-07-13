Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teen killed in Lockhart River crash

by Andrea Falvo
13th Jul 2020 7:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Police are investigating the Far North's third fatal crash in as many days after a 16-year-old male died overnight after the vehicle he was in lost control and rolled over in Lockhart River.

Initial investigations indicate about 8.40pm the single vehicle was travelling on Lockhart River Mission Road when it lost control and rolled over.

A 16-year-old male passenger was transported to the Lockhart River Health Centre where he died away a few hours later.

A 17-year-old male passenger has been be flown to Cairns Base Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old male driver and two 16-year-old male passengers were not physically injured.

Investigations are continuing.

Last night's fatal traffic crash continues a horror few days on Far North roads.

On Saturday, a passionate motorcycling enthusiast from Cairns and a young Julatten man were been killed in two separate road tragedies within two hours.

Tablelands police Acting Insp Greg Giles said investigations into both crashes were continuing as he begged motorists to take care on the road.

Originally published as Teen killed in Lockhart River crash

More Stories

Show More
cairns editors picks fatality teenager

Just In

    Explosion on US Navy warship

    Explosion on US Navy warship
    • 13th Jul 2020 7:41 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fresh concern Southern Downs border police are facing

        premium_icon Fresh concern Southern Downs border police are facing

        News ONE WEEKEND IN: Our region’s police reveal how open borders are travelling so far.

        REVEALED: Warwick’s cheekiest bub crowned

        premium_icon REVEALED: Warwick’s cheekiest bub crowned

        News The Daily News was flooded with votes, but only one baby could win the top...

        WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 10 years after Hudson’s Pies

        premium_icon WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 10 years after Hudson’s Pies

        People and Places The Daily News investigates the real story behind Warwick’s most...

        Top doc: Stop being so frigging selfish

        premium_icon Top doc: Stop being so frigging selfish

        News He also gave a grim insight into the “painful” illness