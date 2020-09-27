Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Townsville Forensic Crash Unit were called to a rural property west of Townsville where a 15-year-old girl had been killed in a farming accident.
Townsville Forensic Crash Unit were called to a rural property west of Townsville where a 15-year-old girl had been killed in a farming accident.
News

Teen killed in tragic farm accident

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
27th Sep 2020 3:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been killed and her sibling flown to hospital after a tragic farm accident west of Townsville.

The Forensic Crash Unit were called to a cattle station, about 170km north of Charters Towers, about 10pm on Friday night where a 15-year-old girl was killed.

A spokesman from Queensland Police said the girl and her sister were sitting in the tray of a ute that was attempting to tow a bogged vehicle out of mud when things went wrong.

The snatch rope between the cars snapped, and struck the girl in the chest.

She died at the scene.

The girl's sister was injured and flown to Townsville University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Teen killed in tragic farm accident

More Stories

accident death editors picks emergency tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CAMERA, ACTION: Warwick to star in small screen feature

        Premium Content CAMERA, ACTION: Warwick to star in small screen feature

        News Four episodes will be shot from Leslie Dam, highlighting the town and the community.

        Health shock: The unlikely disorder afflicting our elderly

        Premium Content Health shock: The unlikely disorder afflicting our elderly

        Health It’s a syndrome not usually associated with the elderly, but it is now afflicting...

        $35K BOOST: Kart Club’s timely cash injection

        Premium Content $35K BOOST: Kart Club’s timely cash injection

        News The Warwick based club will complete important track restorations, giving it a...

        TOP 5: Rose City’s most affordable rentals

        Premium Content TOP 5: Rose City’s most affordable rentals

        News For under $210 a week, there’s a rental waiting to be snapped up around town.