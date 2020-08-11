Menu
Two teenage girls detained at Noosa Civic Shopping Centre over possible COVID-19 breaches. Photo: Nine News
Teen lockdown: Quarantine begins after COVID scare

Eden Boyd
11th Aug 2020 4:02 PM | Updated: 4:49 PM
Two teenage girls who were caught breaching COVID-19 rules at a Noosa shopping centre have been placed into hotel quarantine on the Sunshine Coast.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed the two young women, aged 15 and 16, had been placed into hotel quarantine in the region.

It comes after the teens were detained by police at Noosa Civic on Monday after they crossed the Queensland border from a COVID-19 hotspot without quarantining.

Noosa Civic Shopping Centre. Photo: Patrick Woods
It was confirmed on Tuesday the girls' COVID-19 test results had returned a negative result.

It's understood the teens will now begin the 14-day quarantine period, which will be funded at their expense unless hardship is taken into consideration.

The spokesman said plans may be arranged for one of the teens, who is from New South Wales, to return home.

The incident is still under police investigation. No charges have been laid for the breaches.

