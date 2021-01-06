Menu
A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after he was dragged unconscious from the water.
News

Teen pulled unconscious from water

by Jacob Miley
6th Jan 2021 8:32 AM
A TEENAGE boy has been rushed to hospital after he was dragged unconscious from the Gold Coast seaway.

Emergency services were called to Seaway Dr about 6.15am Wednesday after being notified by Volunteer Marine Rescue.

The teenager was pulled unconscious from the water and taken to a ramp.

He regained consciousness just after 6.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the teenager was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

