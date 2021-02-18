Teen punches hole in pub door in violent drunk outburst

IN COURT: The teen faced Warwick Magistrates Court after his violent drunken outburst. Picture: Alex Coppel

IN COURT: The teen faced Warwick Magistrates Court after his violent drunken outburst. Picture: Alex Coppel

HOW TO ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION

A teenager who punched a hole in a pub wall before an aggressive outburst at police has blamed a combination of alcohol and mental health concerns.

Mitchell Shane Graham was at the Commonwealth Hotel in Roma at about 11.45pm on January 16 on a night out with friends when he suddenly became enraged.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 18-year-old punched a hole in an inside door, and was caught in the act by an employee who called police before the teen left the pub.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said officers caught up with the teenager outside only minutes later, who was unsteady on his feet and aggressive.

Sgt de Lissa said Graham threatened to “put (police) on the ground” and physically resisted arrest, struggling against officers and keeping his arms to his chest to avoid being handcuffed.

The apprentice boilermaker was eventually restrained and taken to the Roma watch-house.

Duty lawyer Phillip Crook said his client struggled with PTSD and a short temper after a serious car accident last year, which heightened his aggression.

Mr Crook added Graham had no other criminal history and was extremely remorseful, filing a plea of guilty online through Roma Police before his court appearance.

Graham pleaded guilty to one count each of obstructing police in a public place while intoxicated and wilful damage.

He was sentenced to 40 hours’ unpaid community service by magistrate Julian Noud, who denounced the teen’s behaviour as “simply loutish”.

“Your behaviour in the hotel is completely unacceptable …(I must) ensure you pay your dues to the community through unpaid community service,” Mr Noud said.

No conviction was recorded.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

Warwick grandma seeks life-changing surgery after losing 56kg

NEW DROP: Unique distillery, cellar door to hit Southern Downs

Woman on child murder charge back before Warwick court