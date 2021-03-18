Teen rapist brought back before Warwick court

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

A teenager convicted of multiple rapes has been brought before the courts again for breaching probation.

The 19-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted of three counts of rape in Gladstone Children's Court in March last year.

The Warwick District Court on Wednesday heard the victim was sleeping in the same bed as the then-17-year-old, and woke to him raping or indecently touching her twice in one night, and then again the next morning.

Crown prosecutor Amy Stannard said the victim was known to her rapist prior to the assault, and never gave consent for sexual contact.

He was originally sentenced to 12 months' detention served via a conditional release order, two years' probation, and ordered to complete a restorative justice program.

The man was then sentenced to a further two years' probation as an adult for one count of serious assault of a person over 60.

Ms Stannard read excerpts from the Children's Court sentencing to the courtroom, which stated the man's offending was driven by mental health issues that caused "difficulties with aggression towards others, poor impulse control, and poor understanding of social cues".

Both the prosecution and a youth justice officer contended these qualities were apparent in the early stages of the 19-year-old's probation efforts, where he often became "hostile, volatile" and tried to intimidate others.

"He is a person who is really concerned with the consequences rather than having deeper insight into his offending or empathy from his victims," Ms Stannard said.

Defence barrister Jessica Goldie argued her client demonstrated a strong commitment to rehabilitation aside from "his attitude", almost never missing an appointment and making attempts to find work.

Judge Suzanne Sheridan sentenced the man to a further six months' probation, with its end date now fixed in September, 2022.

She urged the 19-year-old to take advantage of the extra rehabilitation.

"I understand you have some underlying conditions … but you must do your best to respect and work with those trying to help you," Judge Sheridan said.