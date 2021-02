QUAD CRASH: The teen was riding last night when the bike was crashed.

QUAD CRASH: The teen was riding last night when the bike was crashed.

A Coolmunda teenager has been rushed to hospital following a quad bike crash last night.

The boy was riding on a private property at about 7.18pm when the crash occurred.

According to Queensland Ambulance media, the boy was in a stable condition with an arm injury.

He was transported to Inglewood Hospital.