Teen shoves, tries to steal from elderly Warwick man

SNATCHED: Man convicted for attempting to steal pokies winnings from elderly man.

A WARWICK teenager shoved an elderly man before trying to snatch his $700 pokies win from his hands.

Justin Craig Bell faced Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday, pleading guilty to one count of assault with intent to steal.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine said the victim scored a significant win on the pokies and was holding it when the 18-year-old Bell tried to steal it from him.

"At one point trying to prise it out of his hands," Ms Hine said.

"The victim does say that he was shaken up but he was unhurt."

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the violence did not cause injury, but noted the victim was 74 years old, which was a serious factor.

"These are vulnerable people in the community," Sgt Wiggan said.

After the incident the man changed his clothes in an attempt to disguise himself, but was identified through CCTV footage.

Ms Hine said the Oakey man had experienced a disruptive childhood but was now attending TAFE.

"His mum, who is court today, said for the first time in a long time he's stable," Ms Hine said.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said Bell grabbed the 74-year-old's hand and pushed him.

"He's fortunate and the victim is fortunate that the injuries weren't more significant as a result of this," Mr Manthey said.

During sentencing Mr Manthey the offence would not be tolerated and offenders could expect time in prison.

He said Bell had served 53 days in pre-sentence custody, so had "done his actual time", and took into account the "significant steps" Bell had taken since his release.

"Any further time in custody would be detri- mental not only to him but to the community as far as rehabilitation," he said.

Bell was sentenced to two months jail, which was suspended for 12 months.

Mr Manthey warned any offences Bell committed in the next year would result in time in jail.

"You're a young fellow, you've made a big blue, it's time to move forward," he said.

Bell also pleaded guilty two wilful damage charges for damage done to two cars on a separate occasion last March.

No penalty was given and convictions were not recorded for those offences.