Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Seven men remain on the run after stabbing a teenager and smashing another teen over the head with a hammer during a horror home invasion.
Seven men remain on the run after stabbing a teenager and smashing another teen over the head with a hammer during a horror home invasion.
Crime

Teen stabbed in horror home invasion

by Erin Lyons
31st Dec 2020 8:59 AM

Police are on the hunt for a group of men behind a terrifying home invasion in Sydney's northwest.

Seven men were armed with an axe, knife, hammer and gun when they broke into a home on Purser Avenue, Castle Hill, about 1am Thursday.

They threatened six occupants before stabbing an 18-year-old man in the stomach several times.

Officers were told the men demanded property from the people inside.

A seventh occupant, a 17-year-old boy, was in the backyard at the time and was smashed across the head with a hammer.

The group stole six mobile phones before damaging the home and fleeing the scene in a car.

Paramedics treated the injured men at the scene before they were rushed to Westmead Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Detectives launched a widescale land and air search for the seven men who remain on the run.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police will address the media with more information later on Thursday.

Originally published as Teen stabbed in horror home invasion

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Shameful’: Community outrage at Palmerin St destruction

        Premium Content ‘Shameful’: Community outrage at Palmerin St destruction

        News Dozens of Warwick business owners and organisations left shaken and heartbroken by the brazen vandalism.

        CONVICTED: Warwick drug offenders, protesters, and more

        Premium Content CONVICTED: Warwick drug offenders, protesters, and more

        News The courts heard one man breached strict Covid quarantine legislation so he could...

        BREAKING: Two-vehicle crash in Warwick CBD

        Premium Content BREAKING: Two-vehicle crash in Warwick CBD

        News Several emergency crews remain at the scene of the crash.

        ‘FREAK EVENT’: Downs farmer receives year worth of rain in one night

        Premium Content ‘FREAK EVENT’: Downs farmer receives year worth of rain in one...

        News Bruce McLeish started 2020 with empty paddocks and dry dams. But Tuesday’s storm...