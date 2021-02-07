Teen star takes Delta’s record

Aussie music prodigy The Kid Laroi, 17, has set a new record as the youngest Australian artist with a number one album on the ARIA charts, eclipsing Delta Goodrem's record that has stood for longer than he's been alive.

Laroi, born Charlton Howard on August 17, 2003, has also become just the second Indigenous artist with a number one ARIA album (Dr G. Yunupingu's posthumous 2018 album Djarimirri is the other).

The Kid Laroi has become the youngest artist to have an album hit number one on the ARIA charts.



Delta Goodrem's debut album Innocent Eyes hit number one after releasing in March 2003, when she was 18.

Laroi said his new status at the top of the ARIA charts is "insane".

#1 in my own country. Words cannot describe this feeling. Anybody who knows me, knows that where I’m from means everything to me. I’m more than blessed to have my country behind me, and I promise that I won’t let them down. pic.twitter.com/tXj6YjEckr — charlton (@thekidlaroi) February 6, 2021

"Number one in my own country means more to me than anything in the world," the now LA-based Laroi said.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me and been with me through all of this. I love you all and I can't wait to see you all again soon," the teen added.

In a message to Twitter followers Laroi said one of his biggest goals has been "to show the rest of the world what Australia has to offer, and how much raw and unseen talent that we have. It's not an overnight process, but I can feel it slowly happening," he said.

A 2018 photo of an even younger Charlton Howard outside a Sydney convenience store.

It's the beginning of a new run of records on the chart.

Before this week the number one album was the soundtrack for hit television show Bluey, the first time a children's album has reached the number one.

In a fitting twist it's now been replaced by one from an artist who is himself technically still a child.

The album now at number one on the ARIA charts is a deluxe edition of Laroi's mixtape F*CK LOVE released in July last year, which has delivered hits like Tell Me Why, So Done and Without You.

The deluxe release featured production from fellow Aussies like Khaled Rohaim, Haan, Keanu Beats and JOY, and also peaked at number three on the US Billboard charts, racking up more than a billion streams on Spotify.

A mural of The Kid Laroi by Scott Marsh in Waterloo. Picture: Scott Marsh / Instagram

Laroi was born in Sydney but spent time growing up in Broken Hill before moving back to the Waterloo area. A mural of him by street artist Scott Marsh now sits on Chapel Lane in the suburb.

He is signed to Chicago rapper Lil Bibby's Grade A Productions label under Sony Music, which also counts Delta Goodrem as an artist under the Epic Records label.

His label boss congratulated him with a message on Instagram.

"Whole country behind you kid, keep making your people proud," Lil Bibby wrote, to which Laroi responded with love heart and Australian flag emojis.

Originally published as Teen star takes Delta's record