Tyson Wayne Rowe, 19, pleaded guilty by telephone in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to multiple charges, including fraud.
Teen steals twin brother’s ID in phone plan scam

lucy rutherford
23rd Jul 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:45 AM
A teenager who used his twin brother's ID to take out a phone plan has told the court he has now straightened out his act.

Tyson Wayne Rowe, 19, pleaded guilty by telephone in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to multiple charges, including fraud.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told the court Rowe attended the Caloundra Optus store on March 11 and provided staff with this twin brother's drivers licence.

"He then signed a mobile phone contract which included a Samsung Galaxy S20 mobile in his brother's name," he said.

"His twin brother was alerted to the offence by receiving text messages from Optus for the new plan."

The court heard Rowe was confronted by his brother and handed him back his licence.

Rowe attended the Caloundra Police Station on March 23 and made full admissions, telling officers he took out the plan because he had no money.

The court heard Rowe's brother was seeking $1448.65 restitution.

On April 8, Rowe was caught driving while suspended, in an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

He had also tampered with the licence plates.
Self represented, Rowe told the court he now worked on a farm in Kilcoy and had been trying to turn his life around.

"When all that stuff happened I was in a bad place hanging around bad people," he said.

"I then changed everything.

"I work day in, day out and on Saturdays and Sundays I stay at my mate's place and then go back to work.

"And I have not been in trouble with the law or the police for at least two months now because I've straightened my act out."

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist fined him $1750 and ordered him to pay the restitution.

He was also disqualified from driving for six months.

Convictions we recorded for the traffic charges but not the criminal ones.

caloundra magistrates court fraudidentity theftcaloundra magistrates courttwin identity theft optus telephone twins
The Sunshine Coast Daily

