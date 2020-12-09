Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police were called to a crash at Mons. Picture: Zizi Averill/ File
Police were called to a crash at Mons. Picture: Zizi Averill/ File
Breaking

Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in smash

Eden Boyd
9th Dec 2020 8:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teenage girl has suffered life-threatening injuries after the vehicle she was in smashed into a pole early this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Vise Rd in Mons about 4am on Wednesday.

Casino cash, newsagent fights: Councillor complaints of 2020

CPR was commenced on the 19-year-old at the scene, who was in a critical condition after the single-vehicle crash.

The driver of the Holden Astra, a 23-year-old woman, suffered an arm injury and was also treated by paramedics.

Both passengers were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and anyone with vision or further information is urged to contact police.

Fed up mum sticks it to skate park scoundrels

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002530232 within the online suspicious activity form.

More Stories

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Future of Dalveen signalled for instrumental step forward

        Premium Content Future of Dalveen signalled for instrumental step forward

        News Better town land division hoped for as the township plans for the next stage in its history.

        FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        Qld students lagging behind in maths, science

        Premium Content Qld students lagging behind in maths, science

        Education Qld lagging behind on maths and science despite making gains

        REVEALED: Warwick schools suspend 400+ students yearly

        Premium Content REVEALED: Warwick schools suspend 400+ students yearly

        News One school has suspended close to 2000 children over the past five years.