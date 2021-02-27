Menu
ON SCENE: Paramedics rushed to the scene north of Warwick on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Che Chorley
News

Teen suffers ‘significant’ leg injury in workplace incident

Jessica Paul
27th Feb 2021 3:53 PM
A teenager has suffered a "significant" leg injury in a workplace incident north of Warwick this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the scene at Clifton at about 3pm on Saturday, where the male teenager sustained the injury.

Emergency services remain at the scene, and the patient is expected to be flown to hospital shortly.

The QAS spokeswoman was unable to disclose the cause of the incident at this stage.

More information to come.

