Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics were called to the scene.
Paramedics were called to the scene.
News

Teen suffers suspected spinal injuries in motorbike crash

Melanie Plane
16th Aug 2020 9:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy was rushed to Rockhampton Hospital on Friday evening after a motorbike crash at the Capricorn Coast.

About 9.30pm, paramedics, including critical care, were called to a single motorbike crash at Zilzie.

A male in his teens was involved in the crash on Svendsen Road.

He was treated for suspected spinal and abdominal injuries at the scene before being transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

queensland ambulance service rockhampton hospital zilzie crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Unlikely we will return to life as we knew it’

        Premium Content ‘Unlikely we will return to life as we knew it’

        Opinion In an open letter to her fellow Queenslanders, the state’s Chief Health Officer has issued a big ‘thank you’ for the ‘incredible’ local response to coronavirus

        RURAL PROPERTY BOOM: Top 10 biggest sellers

        Premium Content RURAL PROPERTY BOOM: Top 10 biggest sellers

        Property The pandemic driving city dwellers to the country means Warwick’s rural market is...

        How Facebook uncovered one family’s long-lost history

        Premium Content How Facebook uncovered one family’s long-lost history

        Community Social media helped one woman reconnect with her Warwick family from the other end...

        New hands, same heart: Retailer to keep place in community

        Premium Content New hands, same heart: Retailer to keep place in community

        Business This Warwick business owner needs to sell up, and soon, but is determined to wait...