A TEENAGER has been taken to hospital after suffering burns to his hand on a private property south of Toowoomba this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called at 2am to the scene of the incident, which occurred on a property near Goomburra St at Hendon in the Southern Downs.

The man in his late teens was treated for the burns and taken to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.