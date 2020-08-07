Menu
CRASH SITE: The Warwick teen was taken to hospital after the Leslie Dam crash. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Teen taken to hospital after Leslie Dam crash

Jessica Paul
7th Aug 2020 8:00 AM
A WARWICK teenager was taken to hospital after a car crash at Leslie Dam.

At 7.20pm last night, the 17-year-old boy swerved his Mazda 3 to avoid hitting a kangaroo at the corner of Leslie Dam Rd and Saddledam Rd, hitting a road sign.

Warwick Police acting Sergeant Clayton Binney said Warwick paramedics and a police unit were both called to the scene.

The teenager suffered minor shoulder and neck injuries, and was transported to Warwick Hospital as a precaution.

