Teen taken to hospital after Leslie Dam crash
A WARWICK teenager was taken to hospital after a car crash at Leslie Dam.
At 7.20pm last night, the 17-year-old boy swerved his Mazda 3 to avoid hitting a kangaroo at the corner of Leslie Dam Rd and Saddledam Rd, hitting a road sign.
Warwick Police acting Sergeant Clayton Binney said Warwick paramedics and a police unit were both called to the scene.
The teenager suffered minor shoulder and neck injuries, and was transported to Warwick Hospital as a precaution.