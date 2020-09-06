Menu
VEHICLE CRASH: Emergency services responded to a single vehicle accident in the Mt Archer area overnight.
News

Teenage girls injured by collision with tree in North Rocky

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
6th Sep 2020 11:11 AM
TWO teenage girls were involved in a single vehicle accident in the Mount Archer area overnight.

Emergency services raced to the intersection of Elida Street and Pilbeam Drive after the crash was reported at 10.47pm.

The vehicle the girls were travelling in left the roadway and collided with a tree, triggering the deployment of its airbags.

One of the teens suffered an arm injury and the other was treated for suspected spinal injuries.

They were transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

