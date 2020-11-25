Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
IN COURT: A teenager and a woman have faced court charged with torture and failing to provide the necessaries of life. Picture: File
IN COURT: A teenager and a woman have faced court charged with torture and failing to provide the necessaries of life. Picture: File
Crime

Teenager and woman face court on torture, child neglect charges

Sam Turner
24th Nov 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER and a woman in her 20s have faced court charged with torture and failing to provide the necessaries of life to a young child.

The 19-year-old boy and the woman were charged following an investigation by the Child Protection Investigation Unit, with the charges dated between July 1-7 this year in Dalby.

The teenager faced Dalby Magistrates Court on November 24 via video-link, while his co-accused appeared in person.

Solicitor Jessica Hine appeared for the woman while appearing as town agent for the teen.

The court heard the teenager was currently in custody for unrelated charges.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said a partial brief of evidence for these indictable matters was supplied to the teen's lawyers, while the woman's was close to being completed.

Both matters were adjourned to December 15.

child protection and investigation unit dalby magistrates court dalby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $600m early Christmas present as borders reopen

        Premium Content $600m early Christmas present as borders reopen

        News The return of southern visitors is set to deliver the best possible Christmas present to the Queensland economy as state borders reopen.

        Warwick boaties urged to avoid summer tragedy

        Premium Content Warwick boaties urged to avoid summer tragedy

        News ‘I have been cautious, otherwise the consequences could have been much worse’: New...

        ‘Traumatic’: Dad’s futile bid to save his angels

        Premium Content ‘Traumatic’: Dad’s futile bid to save his angels

        News Wyaralong dam crash: Father tried in vain to save children

        WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The treasured history of the Mayfair

        Premium Content WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The treasured history of the Mayfair

        People and Places CHEERS TO THAT! Barmaids, family reveal the nostalgic tales of the iconic Palmerin...