Teenager beat up driver at Warwick BP

A WARWICK teenager ambushed a man cleaning his windscreen and punched him repeatedly in the face, Warwick Magistrates Court heard.

After the unprovoked attack at the Albion St BP, Kyle Connor Randall-Hamilton told police he "couldn't contain his rage" and had a long-standing dispute with the victim, Hunter Marsh.

On driving past and seeing Mr Marsh fill up the bowser, Randall-Hamilton pulled over in his car, waited for the victim to return from paying and attacked him.

The attack took place January 17 this year.

The 18-year-old offender appeared alone in Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday morning, pleading guilty to the charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard Randall-Hamilton parked, ran over and punched Mr Marsh in the front of the face and to the side of his head, causing him to bleed.

The service attendant at the fuel station called police, and on arrival the responding officers found Mr Marsh with blood on his nose and hands.

Randall-Hamilton's lawyer Clare Hine said the actions of her client stemmed from a long dispute, fuelled by rumour-mongering and social media.

"Things like he slept with her, she slept with him," she said.

"It was really childish behaviour."

She noted since the attack, the relationship between her client and the victim had smoothed over.

"They've shaken hands and made up their differences and this situation between them is now over," she said.

However, police prosecutor Sergeant Steve de Lissa said given the attack could have had more serious outcomes, a term of jail was within range for the young offender.

"Nonetheless, this is an unprovoked assault resulting in bodily harm," he said.

Magistrate Robert Walker agreed on the seriousness of the attack, saying there were a number of "disturbing elements" to the 18-year-old's actions.

"The consequences of your attack on the victim could have been far more serious," he said.

"There's quite a bit of publicity about the effects of these sorts of attacks."

Randall-Hamilton was sentenced to 12 months probation.