Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Teenager critical after double stabbing at houseparty

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
16th Jan 2021 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teenager is in a critical condition in a Sydney hospital after a double stabbing near Nambucca in the early hours of the morning.

Police are investigating after a teenage boy and woman were found suffering injuries at a house in Bowraville.

About 12.30am on Saturday, emergency services were called to house party in Gumbayngirr Road, Bowraville after reports two people had been found injured.

A 24-year-old woman was treated for stab wounds to her leg and was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital in a stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy was treated for a head injury and stab wounds to his arm and torso and was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital, before being transferred to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition.

Officers from Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist forensic police.

Detectives have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

coffs coast crime mid north coast police district nambucca stabbing
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southern Downs sewerage cleared of COVID—19

        Premium Content Southern Downs sewerage cleared of COVID—19

        News Follow up testing reveals good news for Warwick while more positive wastewater tests pop up across Queensland.

        Man repeatedly punches ex in head in violent outburst

        Premium Content Man repeatedly punches ex in head in violent outburst

        News The Warwick court heard the woman armed herself with a knife and hid in the...

        END OF AN ERA: Warwick farewells Target Country

        Premium Content END OF AN ERA: Warwick farewells Target Country

        News Eager shoppers won’t be waiting long, with the opening date for the new Kmart store...

        Three new cases as Premier to face grilling

        Premium Content Three new cases as Premier to face grilling

        News The Premier has confirmed three new COVID-19 cases overnight