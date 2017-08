CALL OUT: Ambulance crews were called to Morgan Park earlier today.

AN AMBULANCE crew were called to Morgan Park earlier today after a 17-year-old boy came off a motorbike.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said crews responded to the scene at 11.20am.

The teenager was later transported to Warwick Hospital with a possible head injury.

The spokeswoman said he was in a stable condition when transported.