Teenager falls off motorcycle

UPDATE: An ambulance crew has transported the 13-year-old motorcycle rider to Warwick Hospital after he fell off his bike at a four-wheel drive park earlier today.

He was transferred in a stable condition.

Crews were called at about 11:45am this morning to the location in Thane.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said the teenager will be assessed for a possible collarbone injury.