Teenager leaves friend in hospital after punch

18-YEAR-OLD Billy Jack Heyze left a Dalby boy needing serious medical attention after punching him after a drunken night out.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Derek Brady told the court that the victim was walking home with his friends around 1am on February 1, when they ran into Heyze on Drayton St.

"As the victim approached the defendant, he stuck out his hand to greet the defendant," Sgt Brady said.

"The defendant punched the victim in his left eye resulting in him to fall back onto the road.

"The victim was transported to Dalby Hospital to receive urgent medical attention."

Heyze fled the scene shortly after but was arrested on March 6 on another charge.

Duty lawyer Claire Graham told the court that her client had been binge drinking prior to the assault.

"My client is an 18-year-old residing in Jandowae," She said.

"He assures me that he is normally not a violent person and since the incident he has tried his best to cut down on his drinking."

Magistrate Judge Tracy Mossop did not take the facts lightly, looking Heyze directly in the eye.

"You are some one who should not drink, stay away from it," Judge Mossop said.

"What if he had died? How would you feel then?"

Heyze pleaded guilty to one charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

He was fined $1600.

No conviction was recorded.