OBSTRUCTED: Two teenage boys will face court after obstructing police.

TWO teenage boys will appear in court after allegedly obstructing police in Warwick CBD this afternoon.

A police spokesman said police spoke to the 16-year-old and 17-year-old boys about other matters when they were obstructed at about 1.15pm.

They were both taken to Warwick watchhouse and are expected to be released on bail.

A date was yet to be set for their court appearances.