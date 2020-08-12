Menu
Noosa Civic Shopping Centre. Photo: Patrick Woods
Breaking

Teens charged after alleged COVID-breach scare

Eden Boyd
12th Aug 2020 5:25 PM | Updated: 6:32 PM
Two teenage girls who allegedly breached COVID-19 rules at a Noosa shopping centre have been charged with several offences.

Deputy Queensland Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski told media on Wednesday the pair had been issued with notices to appear for a "variety" of offences, including false declaration offences.

It comes after the two teens, aged 15 and 16, were detained at Noosa Civic Centre on Monday after allegedly crossing the Queensland border from a COVID-19 hotspot without quarantining.

It's understood one of the teens has now returned to New South Wales after they were placed into hotel quarantine on Tuesday.

