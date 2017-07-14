Teens 'drive stolen bikes' across Darling Downs

Three stolen motorbikes were recovered from a stolen vehicle in Goondiwindi this morning.

FOUR teenagers will face court on a slew of charges after being arrested in Goondiwindi this morning.

Two 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were arrested by police on Boundary St just after 8am.

Police will allege the boys were driving a stolen ute and stole three motorbikes from the Toowoomba area before coming to Goondiwindi.

The teens allegedly failed to stop when directed by police. .

They then attempted to ditch the ute and take off on foot before officers caught up with them and arrested them on Boundary St, according to police.

One of the 14-year-olds will face nine charges including unlawful use of a vehicle, burglary and unlawful entrance to a premises, while the other is charged with 12 offences including stealing of motor vehicle and burglary.

The 16-year-old driver of the vehicle has been charged with 13 offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, stealing a motor and failure to stop.

The other 16-year-old faces 11 charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary.

Detective acting Sergeant Michael Flood of the Goondiwindi CIB said the stealing offences had been carried out in north Toowoomba.

"We're were made aware of the teens at about 7.30 this morning and they were arrested by 8.15," Det Flood said.

"It's not strange for offenders to travel between here and Toowoomba because they can ride bikes at Boggabilla, whereas in Toowoomba it's more likely they would be seen.

"It always is disappointing to see young offenders carrying out this sort of thing but it is pretty common."

Three motorbikes were recovered from the vehicle though police said a fourth was thought to have been dumped.

Police said the teens would all face Toowoomba Magistrates Court tomorrow.