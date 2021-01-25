Teens fighting for life after car slams into tree
Witnesses reported hearing people screaming and stumbling around after a car, carrying five teenagers, crashed into a tree at Brendale last night.
Emergency services were called to the crash at the corner of South Pine Road and Old North Road at about 11pm.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the car left the road and crashed into a tree.
An 18-year-old man, who was driving, and a 16-year-old girl were rushed to hospital where they remain in a critical condition.
Three other 16-year-old girls were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Witnesses took to social media praying that all involved are okay.
"More police and ambulance and fire trucks than I have ever seen at a crash," one witness wrote.
"One girl was screaming … on the road hysterical - it was horrible."
Police are calling for anyone with dashcam footage to contact them on 131 444.
