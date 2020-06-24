Teen’s green thumb blooms into business

WHEN 13-year-old Izak Coad decided he wanted to buy a 4WD ute to rebuild and restore, rather than look to mum or dad for cash, he decided to get his hands dirty.

Relying on seed research and YouTube to teach himself, within a few months the teenager had successfully turned his backyard into a booming business.

Growing organic heirloom veggies such Egyptian walking onions to broccoli shaped like coral, the “weird and wonderful” selling point was all part of Izak’s niche appeal.

“Heirloom veggies are a gourmet market and some aren’t commercially grown,” he said.

“I grew an Australian pumpkin that’s been around since the 1800s and it’s the only pumpkin I like.”

Dad Daniel Coad said the idea came from a moment of ingenuity when up prospects dried up.

“After he found the ute in a farm shed, he came to me and said can I mow lawn to make money to buy that ute,” he said.

“I said, for one, we’re in a drought there’s not many lawns around, and for two, it was at the start of coronavirus.

“It was then he said, well can I take over the garden?”

For the 13 year-old, success doesn’t come without getting a little dirty.

Coupling the veggie business with eggs from his chickens, Izak was well and truly on his way to owning the 1982 ute.

“Not to sound like the proud dad and gush too much but he’s done very well,” Mr Coad said.

“He even sells the man he’s buying the ute from eggs to make money.

“He’s got the egg and veggie market down pat in Clifton.”

But while he may be soon able to reap the rewards of his hard work, a licence may be a little further away — not that Izak minded.

“I’m patient so I’ll wait a long time if it takes that,” Izak said.



“It’s a way of life — if you don’t get your hands dirty, you’re basically doing nothing.”

Izak sells to Warwick, Allora and surrounds.

To order some veggies from Izak, head to Wendy Johnson’s Facebook page and follow the links.