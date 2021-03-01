FOUR teenagers involved in an alleged stolen car rampage have been arrested.

Police say the stolen dual cab utility wreaked havoc across the city and was reportedly involved in a number of risky crashes.

Including one incident where it allegedly smashed into a police car before hitting another vehicle and speeding from the scene on Nathan Street in Vincent around 1pm.

Dashcam footage shared with the Bulletin allegedly shows the stolen car speed down the wrong side of the road at a busy intersection about an hour later just moments before the driver lost control and crashed into a power pole at the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Ross River Rd.

The stolen car hit a traffic light pole before it crashed out the front of Centrelink at Aitkenvale.

All four occupants fled on foot, police say.

Multiple police were dispatched and the four teenagers were taken into custody.

The car was allegedly stolen from a West End address early on Sunday morning.

A 19-year-old Heatley man was charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and one count each of unlawful use of motor vehicle, driving without a licence and trespass.

He is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

A 14-year-old girl was charged with five counts of unlawful use of motor vehicle, three counts of stealing, one count each of common assault, unlicensed driving and fare evasion. These matters relate to today's incident and other alleged recent offences.

Investigation continue with respect to the two remaining teenagers.

Originally published as Teens in custody after stolen car chaos