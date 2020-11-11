Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Zlatko Sikorsky to stand trial for alleged murders
Crime

Teen’s alleged killer dies after prison bashing

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
11th Nov 2020 8:48 AM

The man accused of killing a teenager and stuffing her body in a barrel has died after he was bashed in his Queensland prison.

NCA NewsWire understands Zlatko Sikorsky, who is awaiting trial for the alleged murder of Larissa Beilby, was taken to hospital on Tuesday with suspected head injuries.

Initial reports suggest he was in a critical condition but the ABC has since reported he died in hospital.

Zlatko Sikorsky was awaiting trial for the murder of Larissa Beilby when he was bashed in prison and taken to hospital.
Zlatko Sikorsky was awaiting trial for the murder of Larissa Beilby when he was bashed in prison and taken to hospital.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman confirmed there had been an "altercation" between two prisoners.

"QCS can confirm a prisoner was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital from the Wolston Correctional Centre yesterday afternoon with suspected head injuries," the spokesman said on Wednesday morning.

"The injuries are a result of an altercation with another prisoner.

"CSIU (Corrective Services Investigation Unit) will be advised.

The 37-year-old is accused of murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend in June 2018.

He was committed to stand trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court on charges of murder, torture, deprivation of liberty, and interfering with a corpse.

Originally published as Teen's killer dies after prison bashing

More Stories

crime editors picks jail jail bashing larissa beilby zlatko sikorsky

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie kids rescued from alleged child sex ring

        Premium Content Aussie kids rescued from alleged child sex ring

        Crime Dozens of children in NSW and QLD have been rescued — including 16 from a childcare centre — in what police say is one of our biggest child sexual abuse cases.

        Park slated as tribute to community icon

        Premium Content Park slated as tribute to community icon

        Community ‘Easygoing old-timer’ who dedicated his life to his Southern Downs community could...

        Man avoids jail after five-year string of crime

        Premium Content Man avoids jail after five-year string of crime

        Crime The Warwick court heard the man evaded or misled child protection authorities on...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites