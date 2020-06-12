Menu
Three teenagers were arrested after a dramatic chase involving a stolen Porsche last night.
Three teenagers were arrested after a dramatic chase involving a stolen Porsche last night.
Teens lead cops on wild chase in stolen Porsche

Ashley Carter
12th Jun 2020 6:40 AM | Updated: 7:29 AM
THREE teenagers will face court after a wild chase from the Gold Coast to the Sunshine Coast last night ended in a dramatic Bruce Highway arrest.

A police spokesman said a Porsche that was stolen from Daisy Hill on Wednesday was spotted about 7.30pm in Surfers Paradise and PolAir tracked it north to Caloundra. 

Multiple witnesses have reported seeing the Porsche "fly" past them on the road.

Tyre deflation devices were used on Caloundra Rd about 9.15pm and at 9.35pm the car came to a halt on the Bruce Highway at Landsborough.

Three teenagers were arrested and charged with dangerous driving and unlawful use of a vehicle. They are due to appear in Noosa Children's Court today.

More to come.

