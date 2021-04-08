Teens tracked by chopper in stolen Range Rover: Police

POLICE allege a trio of youths and an 18-year-old woman were tracked by a POLAIR helicopter while in a stolen Range Rover before the vehicle ran over a tyre deflation device.

The woman, a 13-year-old girl and two boys aged 13 and 14 were allegedly inside the luxury SUV when routine patrols by Gold Coast police came across the vehicle on Geraldton Dr at Varsity Lakes just before 8pm on Wednesday.

"With the assistance of POLAIR, police began tracking the vehicle and successfully deployed a tyre deflation device on Cassowary Dr at Burleigh Waters," a police statement read.

"The vehicle continued into The Promenade at Robina where the group abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

"All four were arrested after a short foot pursuit, just before 9pm."

Police allege the car was stolen from a Benowa residence over the Easter long weekend, on Saturday, April 3.

The 18-year-old Labrador woman has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

She was granted police bail to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on April 21.

The 13-year-old girl and the 13 and 14-year-old boys, were also charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

