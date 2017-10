AS RENOVATIONS progress with Rose City Shoppingworld, a longtime tenant has shifted spaces.

Optus has reopened in their new store in the new wing of the centre, visible from the Palmerin St entrance.

The store next to Brumbys has now been gutted to make way for a new business.

Sunglasses retailer Bright Eyes is set to open in the next fortnight closer to the food court, but no word yet on what new dining option will be landing in the centre.