22°
News

Television star is a country kid at heart

Sophie Lester
| 4th Jul 2017 8:33 AM
RISING STAR: Warwick actress Adrienne Pickering will star in the new season of Offspring and Channel 9's House of Bond.
RISING STAR: Warwick actress Adrienne Pickering will star in the new season of Offspring and Channel 9's House of Bond.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONE of Warwick's own will be in the limelight as Offspring has returned to the silver screen.

Adrienne Pickering stars in the Channel 10 series and has also appeared most recently in the Channel 9 bio-series House of Bond as Eileen 'Red' Bond, and the ABC's Rake as Missy, a writer-turned-drug addict.

Despite making her mark on the Australian television scene, the 36-year-old said she owed her creativity to her upbringing in country Queensland.

Father Peter Pickering said his daughter had remained a fairly private person even after her time in the limelight.

"She's not someone who thinks it's such a big deal (that she's on TV),” Mr Pickering said.

"That's her profession, her work, and she just tries to do the best she can and is very thankful for everything.

"I think she considers herself fortunate enough to be in that industry, and even though it's an industry focussed on celebrity, that's not how she sees herself and she's stayed grounded.”

Mr Pickering said Adrienne, like her five siblings, had attended the School of Total Education where she thrived in drama.

"She liked the school and I think she was able to express her creative needs,” he said.

"She was fortunate enough to have a great drama teacher, Neil Rasmussen, who encouraged her to go on and act, but was also able to express that it could be an unsteady profession and she would need to be fairly resilient.

"That's what she's managed; she started at school and then went to the University of Queensland to do arts but was accepted into an acting course at QUT after her first year.”

After living in Sydney, New York and Los Angeles, Adrienne has now settled in her father's hometown of Melbourne.

Mr Pickering said although work necessitated city living for his daughter, she still tried to get back to Warwick as much as she could.

"Adrienne's mum Delys, my wife, has dementia so Adrienne tries to come back as often as she can,” he said.

"Delys and I were both teachers and we had come back to Melbourne in the mid-70s after living overseas and found it to be a big impersonal city at that time.

"We were both looking for something a little more peaceful, community-oriented and meaningful, and at the end of 1976 I took a job at Scots College.”

Mr Pickering said the decision to move to Warwick had made an indelible impression on his family.

"It's allowed (Adrienne) to develop in a strong environment that allowed her to develop her creative ideas.

"When she was growing up she played a lot of basketball and did ballet and horse riding fairly often and there was no sort of expectations placed on her.

"She was allowed to choose what she wanted to pursue in life.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  acting offspring television warwick people

Aussie paddock to US plates

Aussie paddock to US plates

Using lamb in a burger, on a pizza or as a meatball proved the way to win over Americans who are not accustomed to seeing our Aussie staple on their tables

Driving home the big rig safety message

SAFETY FIRST: Frasers Livestock Transport fleet manager Mark Collins believes vigilance is the key to driving safely around trucks.

Experienced truck driver shares insights on safety around trucks

No bail for $70,000 ice stash accused

ADJOURNED: The Brisbane pair allegedly discovered with 28g of ice on Friday will be remanded in custody until their next appearance.

The Brisbane pair will remain in custody until next court date

Making the pledge to go plastic-free

WASTE NOT: Amy Walker will be promoting Plastic Free July at this month's Seasonal Feast markets in Warwick and Stanthorpe.

Seasonal Feast will be promoting a plastic-free mentality this month

Local Partners

Pig and calf sale 28 June 2017

Snaps from Wednesday's pig and calf sale.

Two birds means one happy family

FLOCKING FOR BIRDS: Phillip Skilton with Andrew, Michelle and Harmony Watts at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Cockatiels add to the delight of a trip to the pig and calf sale.

8 things to get stuck into this weekend on the Southern Downs

Historic Touring Car Action with Martin White leading the field out of turn 2 at Morgan Park Raceway. He took the 1964 Falcon Rallye Sprint on to 3 wins and a second place.

Get out and about with this list of things on this weekend

Driver aims to break a record in Morgan Park historics

LAP RECORD: Chris Farrell broke records in May at Morgan Park and is aiming for more records this weekend.

Records set to go as 175 drivers hit Morgan Park

Major training weekend coming up at Warwick hockey

Adam Byrne on the attack for Warwick in the Queensland over 35 years hockey championships.

Warwick club hockey in recess but plenty coming up

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

REALITY TV contestants are used to revealing personal information to a national audience, but last night’s MasterChef could have taken that a bit too far.

Q&A: Bob Katter drops 'blackfella' bombshell

Bob Katter is a long time supporter of Aboriginal rights.

Bob Katter said he sometimes “identified as a blackfella”

Youtube and TV star Stevie Ryan dead aged 33

A comedian and actress has died at 33 from a suspected suicide

The Voice winner Judah Kelly keen for Queensland homecoming

Laidley's Judah Kelly has been crowned The Voice winner for 2017.

THE Laidley singer is celebrating his No 1 single today.

The Voice Grand Final rules ratings

The moment Judah Kelly is crowned the winner of The Voice.

THE Voice Grand Final scored a big win in last night’s TV ratings.

Emma’s the Belle of 2017 box office

Midway through 2017, Beauty and the Beast remains the Belle of the box office in Australia.

Flops and hits of 2017: Emma Watson a beauty, Ben Affleck a beast.

Packer sends in security team to protect Stefanovic

James Packer and Karl Stefanovic in 2012.

Security tried a number of tactics to keep away paparazzi.

Great Value in Brick

190 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $259,000

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home situated close to West State School, Hospital and Westside Shopping Centre. Features 3 built-in bedrooms master with ensuite...

Spacious Family Home

11 Natalia Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $345,000

This 4 bedroom brick home features a spacious air conditioned open plan kitchen, dining and living area. The kitchen also has a breakfast bar. All bedrooms have...

City Living Country Style

132 Dight Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 5 $740,000

Situated on 12.24 acres close to the city this property is the epitome of style and sophistication. This exceptionally build home has been meticulously and...

Comfortable 3 Bedroom Home

108 Wallace Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $228,000

This 3 bedroom hardiplank home situated close to the hospital on a fully fenced 1012m2 block. Features 3 built-in bedrooms, kitchen, dining and lounge room. Front...

Spacious Family Home

9 William Craig Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 4 $385,000

This spacious home was built with generous proportions to suit all the family. Open plan airconditioned kitchen and living opens to a large cover entertainment...

Large Vacant Lot

10 Horsman Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land This is your chance to buy a vacant 1120 msq lot with ... $ 120,000

This is your chance to buy a vacant 1120 msq lot with established trees in a popular area. The house has been removed, water and power are connected and it is...

Valley Views and Water

1265 Cullendore Road, Elbow Valley 4370

Residential Land Picturesque views of Elbow Valley over the dam and seasonal creek on ... $180,000

Picturesque views of Elbow Valley over the dam and seasonal creek on almost 25 acre rural property only 25 kilometres from Warwick towards Killarney and the...

Land at Bargain Price

L87 Norman Street, Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you ... $35,000

Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Do you have a limited budget? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Planned Development

Lot 6 Water Lane, Allora 4362

Residential Land Development opportunity available in ALLORA for storage facilities. Located in the Town ... $87,000

Development opportunity available in ALLORA for storage facilities. Located in the Town centre is this level 917 m lot with a wide 24 metre frontage to a bitumen...

NEW Development off Hawker Road

0 Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off ... Expressions of...

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off Hawker Road 3.3K or 6 minutes to Warwick CBD. This is a prestige residential...

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!