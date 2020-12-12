Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Young student man using smartphone and computer stressed with hand on head, shocked with shame and surprise face, angry and frustrated. Fear and upset for mistake.
Young student man using smartphone and computer stressed with hand on head, shocked with shame and surprise face, angry and frustrated. Fear and upset for mistake.
News

‘Tell me it’s a prank’: Student panic over mass email

by Pete Martinelli
12th Dec 2020 2:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CLAIMS of hacking have flooded social media after a email informed students state wide that they would miss out on a tertiary admissions rank.

The email was sent by the Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre at midnight, and told 24,000 students state wide they were "ineligible" for the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank.

The ATAR is used by universities to help them select students for courses and admission.

So the email caused late night panic among students whose final year in school had been thrown a curve ball by COVID.

"What's this email about being atar ineligible, pls tell me it's a prank," one concerned poster wrote on the QTAC Facebook page.

letterspromo

"You have some explaining to do. What a cruel thing to do to this cohort," another wrote.

One mum vented frustration at the QTAC glitch.

"So you were hacked or you seriously stuffed up," she posted.

"Honestly as a parent I feel so good knowing my child's future is in your hands. Well done... not!"

QTAC has published a statement on its website and expressed its "deepest" apologies.

"QTAC acknowledges this technical error and deeply apologies to our Yr 12 cohort, this has no doubt caused additional anxiety during what has already been a trying year for our school community," QTAC CEO Dr John Griffiths said.

He said the official release of ATAR would occur on Saturday December 19.

 

Did you receive this email? Let us know in the comments below.

Originally published as 'Tell me it's a prank': Student panic over mass email

More Stories

atar education qtac scam year 12 graduates

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: New Supercheap Auto Warwick revealed

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: New Supercheap Auto Warwick revealed

        News Shoppers were lining outside doors for the grand opening of the long-awaited spot.

        BUY LOCAL EAT LOCAL: New map showcases our best

        Premium Content BUY LOCAL EAT LOCAL: New map showcases our best

        News Southern Downs produce put on a national stage with innovative food initiative.

        Four to face court over alleged $6m drug operation

        Premium Content Four to face court over alleged $6m drug operation

        News The group are accused of trafficking, producing, and supplying drugs from a...

        Shark zone: Australia’s most dangerous beaches revealed

        Premium Content Shark zone: Australia’s most dangerous beaches revealed

        News Australia's worst year for fatal shark attacks in almost a century