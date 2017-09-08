22°
News

TELSTRA OUTAGE: Customers vent as services falter

David Stuart

Telstra customers are reporting mobile internet outages, with service dropping in and out all morning.

There has been a spike in complaints from about 8am, with a majority of complaints coming from New South Wales.

However, Telstra has service issues with the 3G and 4G networks in Gladstone, and 3G and NBN issues across parts of the Sunshine Coast including Buderim, Mons, Sippy Downs, Mooloolaba, Forest Glen and Mountain Creek. Other sites may also be affected.


Many have taken to social media in a bid to ask the telco what's going on.

A number of customers are claiming it's a DNS (Domain Name System) issue, with some suggesting that Telstra customers could change their DNS to 8.8.8.8 to use Google's free alternative DNS system until the problem is fixed.

While Telstra's social media customer service agents are busily responding to complaints, the telco has not officially addressed the technical issues online.

Topics:  editors picks

News Corp Australia
Huge semi-trailer blocks Warwick main road

Huge semi-trailer blocks Warwick main road

A semi-trailer has hit a traffic island on the corner of Freestone Rd and Alexandra Drive

Talented pianist at winery concert

SWEET MUSIC: Pianist Roman Rudnytsky will perform at Robert Channon Wines.

Roman Rudnytsky brings international acclaim to Granite Belt

Southern Downs parent faces court over school-related stoush

Allora police charged one women and fined another over the incident

The charge stemmed from an early-morning incident outside school

Perfect conditions for horror Southern Downs fire season

SO CLOSE: Bob de Lissa stands on his burnt out property south of Warwick, eternally grateful for the fast work of rural and urban firecrews.

Southern Downs firefighters are on high alert

Local Partners