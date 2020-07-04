Menu
Chilly start to the day. George Torrance warms up with a cup of hot chocolate. Picture: Peter Ristevski
Weather

Temperatures to drop into the negatives this weekend

Tobi Loftus
by
4th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
RESIDENTS in one Toowoomba Region town are set to experience temperatures in the negatives this weekend. 

According to the Bureau of Meteorology the mercury will hit a low -1 degree celsius in Oakey on Sunday, with a high of 18 degrees expected during the day.

Minimum temperatures will increase slightly to 0 on Monday, before rising to 1 degree on Tuesday.

Maximum daytime temperatures will remain in the high teens too low 20s. 

In Toowoomba minimums will reach a low of 2 degrees tomorrow, with a day time maximum of 15 degrees. 

It will remain the same on Monday before reaching a low of 4 degrees on Tuesday and a high of 18.

There will be a low of -1 in Warwick and -3 in Stanthorpe tomorrow. 

Light morning frost is expected across the Toowoomba Region from tomorrow and early into next week.

Today there will be a low of 7 degrees in Toowoomba and a top of 15.

