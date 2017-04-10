Temperatures to plummet on Southern Downs this week

KEEP WARM: The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted cold nights for the next three months. Photo: Lucinda Ross / South Burnett Times

TUESDAY night will see single digit temperatures across the Southern Downs for the first time this year.

The temperature is set drop right down to a minimum of five degrees here in Warwick, and even lower to four degrees in Stanthorpe.

Thankfully though it won't all be shivers and jumpers for the Southern Downs this week.

After a chilly and windy week last week, the coming weather looks a little more friendly with temperatures hovering in the mid 20s.

Today's maximum is headed for 23 degrees, and while it's a bit cloudy this morning, the forecast is for a fine sunny day.

Tomorrow will be much the same, with a top of 25 but we are looking at the coldest night so far this year as the temperature is expected to drop down to single digits, a cold five degrees overnight.

Stanthorpe will go one better, slipping down to a near-freezing four degrees.

Wednesday is headed for a top of 24 degrees as are Thursday, Friday and Saturday before heading up a notch to 25 on Sunday.

The evening temperatures will rise again for the rest of the week as well, with temperatures sitting between 10 and 13 degrees overnight.

There is a very little chance of rain this week with Thursday being the only day where falls may occur.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a slight chance of falls in the south east of the Southern Downs, with almost zero chance everywhere else.

The Granite Belt will see a similar week to Warwick, with temperatures maintaining in the mid 20s.