Ten hall of fame inductions at rodeo dinner on Wednesday night

NEW INDUCTEES: Bonny Young and John 'Happy' Gill at last year's induction ceremony.

NEW INDUCTEES: Bonny Young and John 'Happy' Gill at last year's induction ceremony. Deanna Millard

EIGHT legends of the sport and two committees will be inducted into the Australian Rodeo Heritage Centre Hall of Fame on Wednesday night at the Warwick Showgrounds.

John 'Happy' Gill, his wife, the late Margaret Gill, Vic Gough, Barry Gravener, Garry McPhee, Bernie Smyth Jnr, Bonny Young and the late Alan Woods will be inducted along with the Cloncurry and Tumbarumba rodeo committees.

The group includes national title winners, long-time administrators and great ambassadors for the sport.

Last year, the Warwick Rodeo Committee was inducted. There will be a full house for the presentation ceremony on Wednesday night at Douglas Feez Pavilion.

After the induction ceremony and dinner, the best cowboys and cowgirls in the nation will take centre stage at 8pm for the presentations to the 2017 Australian Professional Rodeo Association pro tour champions and the presentation of back numbers for the Warwick Rodeo APRA National Finals qualifiers.

There has been one change to the list of finalists in the past week as the highest-ranked 15 in each of the eight APRA championship events go for gold at the Warwick Showgrounds from Thursday.

Of the eight championship events, the Warwick area will be able to claim locals in four events.

Michael Maher (Wildash) and Lane Grayson (Swanfels) will receive their back numbers on Wednesday night in saddle bronc, while Greymare rider Ryan Zadow and former Gore rider Fred Osman will compete in saddle bronc.

Jeff Miller and son Kobe from Deuchar will be in team roping while two of the Eastwell brothers, Mitch and Brock, are in the rope and tie.