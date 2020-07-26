Menu
Premier Daniel Andrews during the daily COVID-19 Press conference. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray
News

Ten more deaths as Victoria virus cases soar

26th Jul 2020 11:46 AM

Victoria has recorded about 459 new cases of coronavirus today, and ten deaths.

The new deaths include one man in his 40s.

Seven of the deaths are linked to aged care facilities.

Three women aged in their 70s and 80s are among the deaths, and seven men aged from their 40s to 80s.

The Victorian death toll now stands at 71.

There are currently 4233 active coronavirus cases across the state, with 560 linked to aged care facilities.

There are 228 Victorians in hospital, 42 of which are in intensive care.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the 381 coronavirus cases among healthcare workers pose a challenge to Victoria's healthcare system.

News Corp Australia

      Top Stories

