Ten reasons to rug up and enjoy winter festival

Anna Henderson, Annabelle Chambers, Korina Graham, Zac Featherstone, Bailey Cosmo, Wylie Featherstone and Mikayla Cosmo are all rugged up and ready for Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this week.

IF YOU witnessed the onslaught of snow and ice enjoyed by locals and visitors alike at last year's Snowflakes in Stanthorpe, you'll know we're in for a treat again this week.

The 2017 festival will return tomorrow and it's set to be a good one.

If you haven't yet been convinced, there are some solid reasons to head along to our fabulous winter festival.

Friday night disco

A new addition to this year's festival, the ice skating rink at Stanthorpe Showgrounds will transform into a disco haven tomorrow night.

The disco will run in two instalments, one from 6-6.45pm and the other from 7-7.45pm.

Each session is capped at 90 people so it's a good idea to get in quick. Cost is $20 per person, book at Bendigo Bank or phone Katy McKenzie on 0435618330.

Animal nursery

Gorgeous animals will warm your heart (and hands) at the Snowgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Ice Man Challenge

If you're up for a gruelling task, this will get your heart pumping at the showgrounds from 10.30am Sunday.

Zac Featherstone, Bailey Cosmo, Wylie Featherstone and Mikayla Cosmo are excited for Snowflakes in Stanthorpe. Liana Turner

Snowfields

When we're talking winter wonderland, you can't go past the flurry of snow that will make this event glisten.

Ice skating

The ice skating rink will be set up in the exhibition centre at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds tomorrow through to Sunday. It will also be open to locals only from today, so if you live on the Granite Belt, get in early and avoid the crowds.

Icy Fun Run

Entry is free to this fun run, which has a cool 9.30am Sunday start on Leslie Pd near Quart Pot Creek.

Local flavours

From mulled wine to local produce, the flavours of the Granite Belt will be strong throughout the festival.

Great atmosphere

You have no need to fear the cold, with Saturday night fireworks from 7pm followed by a massive bonfire.

Top entertainment

From Friday's main street fun right across the weekend, there will be a bevy of great musical acts to help you soak up the good vibes of the festival.

It might actually snow

The manufactured snow is a given but while the weather bureau hasn't forecast snow, it's been wrong in the past.

We can keep our fingers crossed, anyway...