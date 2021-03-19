Menu
Hold onto your glue gun and glitter: Ten confirms hosts for Making It
TV

Ten reveals Making It Australia hosts

by Holly Byrnes
19th Mar 2021 9:20 AM
Exclusive: Channel 10 have glue-gunned comic favourites, Susie Youssef and Harley Breen, together as the hilarious new hosts of cult crafting series, Making It Australia.

The glitter-bombed reality competition - like MasterChef for home DIY-ers - earned comedy stars Amy Poehler and Nick Offermann Emmy nominations for the US version, with an Aussie version premiering later this year.

From sewing to woodworking, papercrafts to pottery, and carving to crocheting,

Making It Australia is a quirky and light-hearting programming choice by 10 - giving "Australia's most talented 'makers' to showcase their artistic genius."

The Project regular Susie Youssef said she was ready to cheer on contestants, who are set craft and design challenges each episode.

 

Glitter gangstas … Harley Breen and Susie Youssef to host Ten’s new reality design competition, Making It Australia. Picture: Supplied
"I feel ecstatic to be working on a show that is going to bring so much joy to everyone who sees it," Youssef said.

"I feel pumped that we're showcasing some kick arse creative geniuses from all over the country and I feel ridiculously short standing next to Harley Breen but, for this show, I'm okay with that."

Father of three and radio personality Breen joked he was "ready to live the wood life" and put an Aussie spin on the series created by Saturday Night Live legend, Poehler.

 

Crafty fun … Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman won a legion of new fans as host of Foxtel Lifestyle series, Making It. Picture: Supplied/Foxtel
"In addition to craft time with my kids, for as long as I've been able to, I've wanted to be in my shed making things that could otherwise be purchased but not appreciated," he said.

"I'm thrilled to be given the opportunity to host a show of this magnitude alongside my very talented friend Susie Youssef, and truly love the idea and subject matter."

Casting is complete and production of the series begins today.

Originally published as Ten reveals Making It Australia hosts

