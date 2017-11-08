News

Tennis club gives to charity after smash-hit season

Clifton Ladies tennis players enjoying the Christmas Party.
Clifton Ladies tennis players enjoying the Christmas Party. Contributed

THE Clifton Ladies Tennis Club has wrapped up its 2017 season in style, supporting charity along the way.

The Christmas party at Gardens Galore was attended by 22 of the club's 28 players.

Proceeds donated to the Christmas bowl totalled $350 for the memory support units being built as part of the Clifton Hospital.

Social fixtures played every Tuesday at 8.45am have now finished for another successful year.

The club will continue to host social games on Tuesdays from 7.30am before it becomes too hot for players.

Fixtures will then resume for the next season in late March.

The Clifton Ladies Tennis annual meeting will be held on February 6 at the clubhouse at 9.30am.

All levels of players are welcome to join to enjoy exercise, fun and friendship.

Games are typically followed by morning tea at the Jam Factory or Josey's Coffee Shop.

For more information, phone the Clifton and District Tennis Association clubhouse, 101 King St, on 46973597.

Topics:  charity donation chrismas party clifton hospital clifton tennis club warwick community

Warwick Daily News

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

'It helps to extend your boundaries.'

'It helps to extend your boundaries.'

ALL across the Southern Downs, elderly members of the community living alone rely on a service, that provides not only transport but a renewed lease on life.

GALLERY: Happy swimmers ring in WIRAC's 3rd birthday

FUN TIME: Eddie, Rose and Grace Kerslake at WIRAC on a weekend when more than 1000 patrons supported the third birthday celebration since the YMCA started managing the sport and recreation facility.

Olympians and over 1000 people join the birthday celebrations

The tale of two very different Andrews

BY ANY OTHER NAME: Warwick's own Andrew Gale was watching Yorkshire cricket captain of the same name with great intent.

Columnist Andrew Gale shares the horror and delight of self-Googling

Pauline Hanson under cloud: 'I am not a dual citizen'

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson seen during a stop of the One Nation 'Battler Bus' on Melbourne Cup day at The Grand Hotel in Gladstone. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

PAULINE Hanson has been forced to fend off questions over citizenship

Local Partners