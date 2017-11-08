Tennis club gives to charity after smash-hit season

THE Clifton Ladies Tennis Club has wrapped up its 2017 season in style, supporting charity along the way.

The Christmas party at Gardens Galore was attended by 22 of the club's 28 players.

Proceeds donated to the Christmas bowl totalled $350 for the memory support units being built as part of the Clifton Hospital.

Social fixtures played every Tuesday at 8.45am have now finished for another successful year.

The club will continue to host social games on Tuesdays from 7.30am before it becomes too hot for players.

Fixtures will then resume for the next season in late March.

The Clifton Ladies Tennis annual meeting will be held on February 6 at the clubhouse at 9.30am.

All levels of players are welcome to join to enjoy exercise, fun and friendship.

Games are typically followed by morning tea at the Jam Factory or Josey's Coffee Shop.

For more information, phone the Clifton and District Tennis Association clubhouse, 101 King St, on 46973597.