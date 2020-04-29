Tennis fans to hit the court after serve of good news

TENNIS: WARWICK tennis enthusiasts could soon find themselves back on the court, but the volunteer club warns the state of play could look a lot different than normal.

On Tuesday afternoon, Tennis Queensland announced that it would work with clubs to re-invoke the sport across the state from May 1.

“In line with the latest health advice from the Queensland government, the Board recommends that all clubs now review their capability to provide a safe environment that follows Tennis Australia’s Guidelines for Community Play stringently,” the statement said.

“Once a club has reviewed its capability and is confident it can provide a safe environment, the Tennis Queensland Board of Directors supports the reopening of a club’s tennis courts.”

Warwick and District Tennis Association vice-president Nathan Costello said the committee would be holding a meeting on Monday to navigate the finer details but that play would be resuming Friday.

“It’s definitely good to get up and running,” he said.

“Whilst only minimal at this stage, it will give the community a variety of exercise but we have to be mindful to provide a safe environment.”

Until normalcy returned, the club would be opening for limited hours, starting with 6—9pm on Friday and noon—6pm on Sunday.

Unlike other clubs, Warwick didn’t have a permanent member present to regulate social distancing which was also why matches would be reserved for singles and only 4—5 courts open at once.

“Obviously it’s a club by club situation,” Costello said.

“A lot of clubs in Brisbane have a professional coach based at centre who is present to ensure social distancing.

“With our electronic booking system, we can allow to book online but we also have a responsibility to society.”

Costello said there were many players in the region itching to get back on the court and the sport was lucky in its limited social contact.

“There’s definitely those who have individual hire for singles matches and they’re missing it,” he said.

“We are fortunate for the fact tennis is played outdoors and social distancing is almost always maintained in singles matches.

“Obviously, guidelines will also be in place to stop high fives or handshakes and ensure that if two courts are being used, they don’t interact.”

Other safety measures included leaving gates open and keeping a written record of all players to allow for contact tracing.

Costello hoped the announcement, in what would still be a reasonably busy period for the club, would garner interest.

“This time of year, the court is still going strong and while coming into winter, numbers do reduce, perhaps those who have not played for the last 2—3 months will be keen to get back in,” he said.

“Other sports also tend to clash with tennis, so if we provide it, we may be able to attract some players back.”

Updates are available through Warwick & District Tennis Association Facebook page or play.tennis.com.au/warwickanddistricttennisassociations.

Bookings will only be available later tonight and through online payment.

For more information, contact Nathan Costello on 0403 630510.